Odisha State Film Awards announced for 2020, 2021, and 2022

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Film Awards for 2020, 2021, and 2022 have been announced, celebrating the achievements of remarkable talent in the Odia film industry.

The highest honour, the prestigious Mohan Sundar Dev Goswami Award for lifetime contribution, was announced to go to three influential figures: noted writer, director, and theatre personality Ananta Mohapatra for 2020, acclaimed cinematographer Srinivas Mohapatra for 2021, and beloved comedian Jayiram Samal for 2022.

Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the profound impact of these awardees on the growth of Odia cinema and culture. Ananta Mohapatra, recognized for his extensive contributions, has been a pivotal force in Odia film and theatre, bringing depth and authenticity to the industry. Srinivas Mohapatra, celebrated for his visionary cinematography, has enriched Odia cinema with his unique visual storytelling. Jayiram Samal, a household name known for his timeless comedic roles, continues to be a source of joy and pride for audiences across generations.

The awards also recognised outstanding films for each year. ‘Saheed Raghu Sardar,” ‘Pratiksha” and “Dalchini”, and “Daman” were named Best Films for 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively, applauded for their powerful storytelling and contribution to Odia cinema.

In the Best Actor category, Debashis Patra (2020), Ankit Kumar and Dipanwit Das Mohapatra (2021), and Babushan Mohanty (2022) were honoured for their exceptional performances, each bringing unique characters to life and connecting deeply with audiences.