Odisha: State BJP Unit To Launch Membership Drive on Tuesday

�Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will officially launch its membership drive in the state from Tuesday. This was informed by state BJP president Manmohan Samal here on Monday.



Speaking to reporters at the party state headquarters, Samal said the membership drive would be launched in Odisha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders take the membership at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Monday

“Though people can take membership of the party starting today, a special programme for the membership drive will be organised at the party’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar at 2 pm on Tuesday marking the official launch. The event will be attended by CM Mohan Majhi, all ministers, party MLAs and other leaders who will again take the membership,” Samal added.

“Besides, a toll-free number (8800002024) for BJP membership enrollment will be opened from 5 pm today. People above 18 years of age and with the will to become a member of the BJP can call up this number to be a part of the party,” Samal said, adding, the party was eying to add at least 5 lakh new members this time.

In 2014, BJP with over 11 crore members surpassed China’s Communist Party to become the world’s largest political party. The party had added seven crore new members in the subsequent three years.

“Membership is the soul of our party. Those who will become the members need to work for the party,” Samal stated.

Urging people to be a part of the membership drive, Samal said, “As many as 42 lakh people in Odisha have taken the membership of BJP. We have managed to bag 40 per cent and 45 per cent votes in our favour in the recently concluded Assembly and Parliament elections respectively. I urge everyone to be a member of the party and make it even more powerful.”

“BJP is the party which fights against the problems. For us, the nation comes first followed by society, party and lastly our workers. As part of the membership drive which is organised once every six years, we reach out to people moving door to door and make them aware of what the party has done for them, as part of the membership drive, Samal added.