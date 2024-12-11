Odisha: SI’s Wife Seeks Justice over Infidelity

�Bhubaneswar: In a shocking turn of events, the wife of a police sub-inspector (SI) in Odisha’s Kandhamal district has appealed to top officials for justice after allegedly catching her husband in a compromising position with another woman.

On Wednesday, Tanuja Digal, wife of Sub-Inspector Kuber Digal, was seen making an emotional appeal with folded hands, urging officials from the state home department to take stringent action against her husband. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday when Tanuja confronted her husband at his quarters in the Kotagarh police station. She claims to have found him with a young woman in an inappropriate situation.

Kuber Digal, who serves as a sub-inspector at the Subarnapur police outpost under Kotagarh police station, resides in Phulbani with his wife and children. The confrontation has led to Tanuja lodging a formal complaint with the Kotagarh police station.

According to Tanuja, she had previously received information about her husband's alleged extramarital affairs but chose to overlook the rumours, placing her trust in him and staying behind to raise their children. However, the shocking incident has led her to take action. “I placed all my trust in him and stayed behind to raise our children. However, he did this shameful act despite being a police officer. I have lodged a police complaint after seeing his misdeed with my own eyes,” said a visibly distressed Tanuja Digal.

The Kotagarh police have initiated an investigation following her complaint but have yet to release further details on the matter. The case has raised questions about the conduct of officers entrusted with maintaining law and order and has sparked public interest in the matter.

The outcome of the investigation is awaited, with many hoping for a fair and just resolution.