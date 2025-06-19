Odisha Signs Pact with Tony Blair Institute to Drive Energy Sector Reforms

In a significant move towards advancing sustainable energy initiatives, the Government of Odisha on Thursday signed a tripartite Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The agreement, aimed at fostering collaboration in the energy sector, was formalised in New Delhi in the presence of former British Prime Minister and TBI Executive Chairman Tony Blair and Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.Under the terms of the LoI, Odisha will assume a leadership role in establishing a Community of Practice for Energy Ministers across Indian states. The initiative envisions creating a dynamic platform for policy dialogue and knowledge exchange on energy transition and sectoral reforms. The first conference of state energy ministers under this initiative is slated to be hosted in Odisha later this year.Commending Odisha’s proactive stance in power sector reforms, Mr Blair remarked, “Odisha has a history of pioneering electricity sector reforms and, in recent years, has emerged as an attractive destination for investments in renewable energy. The challenges it faces, owing to its mineral-based industries and coal-dependent power plants, are unique — but so too is its commitment to a cleaner, low-carbon future.” He reaffirmed TBI’s commitment to partnering with the state in its pursuit of sustainable and inclusive energy solutions.Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo reiterated Odisha’s strategic focus on achieving net zero emissions and adopting globally benchmarked practices in its energy transition. He noted that addressing associated social challenges, including distress migration from western Odisha, would remain a key policy priority in the state’s low-carbon development pathway.The collaboration builds upon TBI’s ongoing engagement with the state government. Notably, the institute has already supported the drafting of Odisha’s Artificial Intelligence Policy, which recently secured cabinet approval.Speaking on the occasion, TBI’s India Country Director Vivek Agarwal hailed Odisha’s leadership in integrating energy and emerging technologies. “The formation of the Energy Ministers’ Community of Practice is a landmark initiative that positions Odisha at the forefront of India’s energy transition narrative,” he said.The Letter of Intent was formally signed by Vivek Agarwal on behalf of TBI, Professor Sachidanand Tripathi, Dean of IIT Kanpur, and Debidutta Tripathy, Financial Advisor-cum-Additional Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Odisha.