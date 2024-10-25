Odisha: Several flights, trains suspended in view of advancing Cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar: Several flights and trains to and from Odisha have been suspended as the eastern Indian state braces for Cyclone Dana which is expected to cross the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal between Thursday midnight and Friday morning with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

With Cyclone Dana closing in on the Odisha coast, flight operations have been suspended from BPIA for 16 hours starting from Thursday (October 24) evening. The step has been taken keeping in mind safety of passengers and aircraft, airline employees, equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure.

“Flight operations will remain suspended between 5pm on Thursday and 9 am on Friday,” informed Prasanna Pradhan, Director, Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

Sources said at least 28 arrivals and departures each will be cancelled during this period. However, it was not immediately known if the suspended flights will either be cancelled or rescheduled by the respective airlines.

Authorities of BPIA have started preparations to tackle any situation arising out of the cyclonic storm. Similarly, flight services from the Kolkata airport will remain closed from 6pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25.

On the other hand, train passengers are facing a harrowing time as 202 trains stand cancelled by Indian Railways in view of the cyclone Dana. The scene at Bhubaneswar railway station showed people struggling to find a train, but to no luck.

With no other alternative, many passengers have reportedly got stranded at a few railway stations across the state, especially Bhubaneswar.

The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to re-curve slightly towards west and west-south wards after landfall triggering rain in southern Odisha around October 26, informed Manorama Mohanty. However, the landfall and wind speed will remain unchanged, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

These centers are stocked with food, water, medicine and electricity to accommodate evacuees as CM Mohan Majhi emphasised on ‘zero casualty’ goal. Special preparations have been made for everyone, especially pregnant women. Women police officials have been deployed to ensure safety and security of everyone.

The food supplies and consumer welfare (FS&CW) Department issued a toll-free number to lodge complaints. Consumers who come across unscrupulous traders charging higher than the market price can lodge complaints by dialing 0674-2396227.