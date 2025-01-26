Odisha Set for a ‘Golden Era’ of Development, Says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

�Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday outlined his government's ambitious goals for the next five years, declaring that the state is on the brink of a “golden era” in its development. With strategic investments planned across key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture, the state is set to undergo a transformative phase.

These announcements were made during the Republic Day celebrations in Cuttack, marking the beginning of a new era focused on welfare, development, and empowerment for all sections of society.

“In our very first state cabinet meeting, held just an hour after I took the oath of office on June 12, 2024, we made key decisions aimed at accelerating Odisha’s development,” said Chief Minister Majhi.

“Among these were the opening of Shri Mandir's four doors, the launch of the Subhdra Yojana for women's empowerment, the establishment of a Rs 3,100 per quintal support price for farmers' paddy, and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state. With these goals accomplished, we are now focused on education reforms, infrastructure projects, and the empowerment of our tribal communities,” he added.

The CM said the state focused on skill development which will serve as the key driver of economic growth. Through the state’s “From Skill to Demand” initiative, the government aims to create 100,000 new jobs by attracting investments in industries such as IT, semiconductors, steel, and agriculture-based sectors, he observed.

“To further boost job creation, the state government has approved an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore, which is expected to generate over a million jobs across various sectors, including IT, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism,” the CM added.

“With collaborative efforts from both the central and state governments, Odisha is poised for rapid development over the next five years. This period will see significant growth in the state’s infrastructure, economy, and social sectors. The government's focus on sustainable development, gender equality, farmer welfare, and tribal empowerment underscores its commitment to ensuring that all communities benefit from this growth,” Majhi claimed