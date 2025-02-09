Odisha: Senior official’s alleged misconduct sparks controversy in Rayagada

Rayagada: A controversy has erupted in Rayagada district following allegations made by District Welfare Officer (DWO), Asima Rao, against the Collector and District Magistrate Parul Patawari. The issue gained public attention after Rao approached the media on January 30, just two days after receiving her relieving order on January 28.





Her decision to go public has sparked a wider debate on how she violated the Service Conduct Rules, 1959, which mandate that government officials adhere to departmental protocols and bars them from interacting with media.

Rao alleged that her relieving order was an act of retribution and claimed harassment by the District Magistrate. However, her bypassing of administrative channels and direct engagement with the media has raised serious questions. As per service rules, officers are required to escalate grievances internally and pursue legal recourse only after exhausting departmental remedies.





Observers with authority on the conduct of government officials have pointed out the suspicious timing of Rao’s accusations, questioning why she remained silent until her relieving order was issued. Did she attempt to resolve her concerns through official avenues, or was her media appearance a strategic move to divert attention from her other administrative lapses?

Sources allege that Rao’s tenure as District Welfare Officer was marred by significant oversight failures, including negligence in welfare home supervision, particularly in light of the suicide of an inmate at Gotiguda Ashram School, mishandling of a brutal assault case involving a young child at Samarlendi Ashram, which was reportedly concealed; repeated absence from district review meetings and grievance hearings, raising accountability concerns and allegations against the District Magistrate regarding delays in dispatching files and negligence in duty.

These alleged lapses have led to speculation that Rao’s media statements were an attempt to deflect scrutiny from her administrative record.

When approached for comment, District Collector Parul Patawari chose a measured response, stating:



“Since she is amongst our officers, it would not be appropriate to comment on this matter. I believe in the official system.”



"As the controversy unfolds, it is imperative for the state government to address any violations of service conduct rules decisively. Ensuring that grievances are handled within the legal and administrative framework is essential for maintaining transparency and accountability, said Dr G.C. Rout, a local development activist.