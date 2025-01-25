Odisha secures Rs 32,736 crore investment ahead of Make in Odisha Conclave 2025

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is making significant strides toward its vision of “Samrudha Odisha 2036” under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, as the state gears up for the much-anticipated ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.’ The 39th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) on Friday evening approved investments worth a staggering Rs 32,736 crore across eight transformative industrial projects.

These projects span diverse sectors, including chemicals, green energy equipment, shipbuilding and repair, and steel, and are poised to generate 18,688 new employment opportunities across the state. This development marks a milestone in Odisha’s journey to becoming a major industrial hub in India.



The HLCA meeting, held for the second time this month, underscores the state's proactive efforts to attract investments ahead of the conclave. The state's successful roadshows in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore have sparked significant investor interest, further solidifying Odisha's reputation as a preferred investment destination.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his optimism about the state’s industrial future, stating, “The approval of these big projects before Utkarsh Odisha 2025 is a clear sign of our state’s growing industrial strength. These investments will create thousands of jobs and will directly benefit the people of Odisha. Our focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination, driving progress and prosperity for our people.”



Highlights of Approved Projects



The eight approved projects are spread across Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Sambalpur, and Bhadrak, contributing significantly to Odisha’s economic and industrial development:



The approved projects are aligned with the state's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and job creation. With a focus on enhancing industrial competitiveness, these investments are expected to bolster Odisha’s economic foundation and pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.



As Odisha prepares for ‘Utkarsh Odisha 2025,’ the government’s efforts to foster a conducive business environment and attract global investments are evident. By championing sectors like green energy, chemicals, and steel, Odisha is establishing itself as a significant player in India’s industrial growth story.



The state’s focus on inclusive development and regional balance will ensure that the benefits of industrialization are shared equitably across districts, contributing to the broader vision of “Samrudha Odisha 2036.”

