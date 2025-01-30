Odisha secures over Rs 8,000 crore in tourism investments at Make in Odisha Conclave

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is stepping up its efforts to position itself as a premier global destination for tourism, especially in the areas of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and wedding tourism. At the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 on Wednesday, the state garnered investment interest totaling an impressive Rs 8,155 crore. These investments are set to transform Odisha’s tourism landscape with luxury hotels, resorts, adventure parks, convention centers, and projects focused on cruises and water sports.

“Owing to its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and modern infrastructure, Odisha has immense untapped tourism potential. However, it has long remained India’s best-kept secret. Now, we are ready to promote the state as a prime destination for MICE events and destination weddings. With the Prime Minister's call for ‘concert tourism’, we are also laying the groundwork for large-scale concerts that will further boost our tourism industry. This is the perfect moment for substantial investment in our sector,” said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

Parida, who holds a tourism portfolio, also reassured investors that the government would ensure a smooth, hassle-free process in launching their projects at all stages.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja underscored the state's commitment to facilitating an investor-friendly ecosystem as part of its ambitious Viksit Odisha Vision 2036. “The tourism sector holds significant promise for creating jobs and driving economic growth. It is one of the state’s highest priorities, and we are refining our approach to make it even more attractive for investors,” he added.

Key investment commitments include Rs 2,387 crore for the development of 23 resort projects across diverse locations such as Koraput, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Puri, Khurda, Bhadrak, and Balasore. In addition, 47 hotel projects secured a combined investment of Rs 3,792 crore in areas including Puri, Sambalpur, Paradip, Gopalpur, Ganjam, and Bhubaneswar. Moreover, 30 motel and wayside amenities centers will be developed with a Rs 246 crore investment, aiming to improve tourist services and infrastructure.

The state is also making strides in innovative tourism segments. Nine water sports and cruise projects across Puri, Khurda, Chilika, Sundargarh, and Cuttack are set to attract Rs 554 crore in investments, while four adventure sports projects in Koraput and Sundargarh have already secured Rs 23 crore. Additionally, Rs 1,060 crore in commitments were made for multi-utility hospitality centers, reflecting the growing demand for diverse tourism experiences.

With caravan and camping tourism gaining traction, the state has attracted Rs 58 crore and Rs 2.95 crore, respectively, in investments for these segments.

Tourism Secretary Balwant Singh noted that Odisha tourism has identified 5,570 acres of land across 15 priority destinations for investment, with land verification and acquisition underway.

Further strengthening its cultural tourism, Odisha Tourism also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Council of Science Museums to develop new museums and interpretation centers, enriching the state's heritage offerings.