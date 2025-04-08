Odisha Secures ₹30,595 Cr Investment Proposals on Day-1 of Delhi Roadshow

In a major boost to Odisha’s industrial ambitions, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi secured investment proposals worth ₹30,595 crore on the first day of a high-stakes two-day investment roadshow in New Delhi. The proposed investments are expected to generate nearly 48,390 jobs across the state.The roadshow, aimed at strengthening Odisha’s industrial ecosystem and attracting investments across diverse sectors, drew strong participation from industry leaders and key stakeholders. According to state government sources, several companies expressed keen interest in setting up manufacturing units in Odisha—initiatives that could significantly contribute to the state’s economic growth and employment generation.So far, the state has received intent proposals from 14 companies amounting to ₹3,000 crore, with the potential to create around 21,390 jobs. Additionally, 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, representing an investment commitment of ₹27,595 crore and an estimated 27,000 new jobs.As part of the visit, CM Majhi toured the HCL Technologies campus in Noida, where he interacted with chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra. The two discussed HCL’s advanced projects, including its Mega IT Campus, Artificial Intelligence Lab, and Internet of Things (IoT) Lab, exploring future collaboration opportunities.The Chief Minister also held one-on-one meetings with top executives from several prominent companies, including Kiri Industries, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., Chowgule Group, IREL, SLMG Beverages, Ruchi Soya Foods Ltd. (Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.), Inox GFL Group, OfBusiness, and Quant Solar. The discussions focused on investment opportunities and expansion plans within Odisha.The roadshow is expected to reach a significant milestone on its second day, with the Odisha government preparing to sign a major MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the proposed Dual-Feed Naphtha Cracker Project. The project is anticipated to be a game-changer for the state's petrochemical sector.