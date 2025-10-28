Odisha Seals Rs 50,000-Crore Maritime Investments, Targets 500-Million-Tonne Port Capacity by 2047

Bhubaneswar: Odisha unveiled its long-term maritime roadmap at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai on Monday Tuesday, announcing investment commitments worth Rs 50,000 crore and an ambitious plan to expand its total port handling capacity to 500 million tonnes by 2047.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state is committed to building a robust port-led and port-based economy that will anchor India’s growth journey over the next 25 years. Odisha’s 480-km coastline, he noted, positions it as the “gateway to eastern trade.”

The state plans to achieve the 500 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity target through the development of 14 non-major ports and two transformational projects the Bahuda Port in Ganjam district and a Shipbuilding Cluster at the Mahanadi river mouth in Kendrapara.

At the event, the Odisha government signed nine key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and showcased additional investment proposals across the maritime and industrial ecosystem.

The key projects and partnerships include:

Bahuda Satellite Port, Ganjam: Rs 21,500 crore project involving the Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Odisha Maritime Board (OMB), and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd.

Mega Shipbuilding Cluster, Kendrapara: Rs 22,700 crore investment between PPA and OMB to establish a national shipbuilding hub.

International Cruise Terminal, Puri: Rs 500 crore pact between PPA and OMB.

Cruise Terminal Development: Rs 500 crore MoU between the commerce & transport department and the Indian Ports Association.

Operationalisation of National Waterway-5 (NW-5): Agreement between the Inland Waterways Authority of India, PPA, OMB, and the Ministry of Coal to boost mineral and cargo transport.

Academic and Infrastructure Partnerships: MoUs between Berhampur University and the Indian Maritime University for research collaboration, and between OMB and IPRCL for developing a maritime museum and a four-lane port access road.

The state also showcased two major private investment proposals Reliance Consumer Ltd’s Rs 938 crore manufacturing facility in Khordha, and Jain Metals’ Rs 2,100 crore titanium project in Ganjam district.

India Maritime Week 2025, being held from October 27 to 31 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, has brought together over 500 delegates from 100 countries, including policymakers, industry leaders, and investors. The event spotlighted India’s Rs 10-lakh-crore maritime investment pipeline aimed at transforming the nation into a global maritime hub.