Odisha Schools to Introduce Jadupedi Kits in Early Education

Bhubaneswar: In a major push to make early education more engaging, the Odisha government is set to introduce ‘Jadupedi’ (meaning ‘magic box’) kits in schools across the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi witnessed a demonstration of these innovative learning kits on Tuesday.

Developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the ‘Jadupedi’ kits are designed to transform classroom learning into a playful, interactive experience for young children. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the kits will be distributed to 45,000 schools, primarily targeting kindergarten and preschool students.

The state government has earmarked Rs 90 crore for this ambitious initiative, which aims to foster a stimulating and joyful learning environment for young learners. During the demonstration at Lok Seva Bhavan, the Chief Minister observed children interacting with the kits and expressed confidence in their potential to spark curiosity and a love for learning.

“These kits will greatly engage young students. They will not only attract children to reading but also support their educational growth through playful learning methods,” said CM Majhi.

Aligned with contemporary educational practices, the ‘Jadupedi’ kits incorporate elements of play, entertainment, and hands-on activities to enhance knowledge retention and practical skills. School and Mass Education (S&ME) Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit provided a detailed overview of the kits’ components and their intended impact on early childhood education.

Impressed by the initiative, the Chief Minister noted, “These materials will encourage students to learn practical skills relevant to their surroundings.”

The rollout of the kits aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for experiential and activity-based learning in early education. The teaching materials will be introduced in Sishu Vatika, Class I, and Class II classrooms. According to CMO sources, each kit has been prepared at an approximate cost of Rs 20,000.