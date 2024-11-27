Odisha: SBI adjusts timings to address rush for Subhadra Yojana benefits

Bhubaneswar: In response to the Odisha government’s efforts to ensure that every eligible woman benefits from the Subhadra Yojana financial assistance, the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Gajapati district has adjusted its operating hours to manage the overwhelming rush of potential beneficiaries.

At the Mohana branch of SBI, large crowds began gathering as early as 7 AM on Monday. To accommodate this surge, the bank has decided to open at 8:30 AM everyday instead of the usual 10 AM till all the potential beneficiaries link their Aadhaar card numbers with bank accounts.

To further address the situation and prevent overcrowding inside the branch, tents with seating arrangements have been set up outside for women waiting to complete their banking formalities.

The rush is primarily due to beneficiaries who have yet to link their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts—a requirement to receive funds under the Subhadra Yojana.

The third phase of the first installment of Subhadra Yojana funds was disbursed into beneficiaries' accounts on Sunday. However, those who had not completed the Aadhaar linking process could not receive the credited amount, leading to a surge in foot traffic at bank branches.

The Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Odisha government, aims to empower over one crore women across the state. The current phase has seen a disbursement of approximately Rs 1,000 crore in financial assistance to nearly 80 lakh beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday announced that the deadline to apply for the first installment under the scheme is March 7, 2025.�