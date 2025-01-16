Odisha: ‘Sanyasi’ Pandian’s silent bid to return to prominence in BJD creates ripples

Bhubaneswar: The political landscape of Odisha, dominated by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for over two and a half decades, now stands at a crossroads. At the heart of this transformation is the enigmatic figure of V Karthikeyan Pandian, the once-powerful bureaucrat-turned-political strategist of the BJD.

Rumours abound that, despite declaring his "sanyas" (retirement) from politics, Pandian’s presence and influence within the BJD remain significant. Months after the party’s unexpected electoral defeat, following over 24 years of uninterrupted power, whispers of internal dissent and shifts in leadership dynamics are growing louder. Once hailed by BJD leaders and cadres as a symbol of “governance efficiency” and a trusted aide to Naveen Patnaik, Pandian has once again found himself at the centre of a controversy that could redefine the BJD’s future.

Pandian’s recent re-emergence in party affairs has sent ripples through the ranks of BJD leaders. Despite his “retirement,” reports suggest that Pandian continues to operate from the corridors of Naveen Niwas—the Chief Minister’s residence. Sources claim his influence over organisational matters has quietly returned. District-level leaders reportedly meet Pandian to discuss strategies and propose plans, bypassing traditional protocols. This resurgence, however, has not gone unnoticed. Decisions on party meetings, media strategies, and political directions now reportedly bear his unmistakable imprint.

For many senior leaders in the BJD, this development is troubling. Analysts argue that Pandian’s overreach in party matters before the elections played a significant role in the party's defeat, as it alienated grassroots workers and leaders alike. While the opposition BJP capitalised on the sentiment of “Odia pride,” BJD's leadership failed to connect with voters, leading many to question the wisdom of centralizing power in Pandian’s hands.

Adding to the turmoil is a concerted social media effort aimed at restoring Pandian’s image. A fan club dedicated to him shares carefully curated posts highlighting his past successes during the “Naveen-Pandian era.” These narratives credit him for the government’s achievements, seemingly sidelining Naveen Patnaik’s pivotal role. However, this strategy has sparked outrage among some party members, who see it as a deliberate attempt to dilute Patnaik’s legacy.

Within the party, discontent is brewing. Leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, express concerns that the narrative being built around Pandian undermines the party’s core identity. Many believe that mismanagement and an overemphasis on one individual eroded BJD’s grassroots strength, ultimately leading to its electoral downfall.

The situation becomes more complex with speculation about Pandian’s links to key defections and transfers. Two of his close associates have moved to central deputation, while others have joined rival political camps, raising questions about his long-term strategy.

Political observers are divided. Some argue that Pandian’s organisational skills could rejuvenate the BJD, while others warn that his growing dominance might deepen divisions within the party. Naveen Patnaik, a seasoned leader known for his calm and calculated approach, has yet to make a definitive statement, leaving the party’s rank-and-file in a state of uncertainty.

“As the battle for Odisha’s political future unfolds, one thing remains clear: the resurgence of Pandian is not merely a political story but a testament to the enduring power struggles within the BJD. Whether this silent strategist’s return will strengthen the party or pave the way for its rivals remains to be seen,” said Sriram Dash, a veteran journalist.

For now, the shadows of power cast by Pandian loom large over Odisha, a state waiting to see if its political trajectory will align with the aspirations of its people or the ambitions of a select few.