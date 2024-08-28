Odisha Replaces KALIA with CM-Kisan Yojana for Farmers

BHUBANESWAR: The new BJP government in Odisha has decided to replace the existing KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme with an ambitious CM-Kisan Yojana, informed deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Wednesday.



Speaking in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the deputy CM said that farmers would get Rs 4000 annually in two installments while landless farmers will get assistance of Rs 12,500 in three installments.

The two installments will be released on Nuakhai and Akshaya Tritiya Day.

As many 45, 76, 524 small and nominal farmers as well as 19,12,122 landless farmers will get CM-KISAN assistance.

One can apply for the benefits of the scheme through the CM-Kisan portal. All eligible beneficiaries will be covered and they can get the benefits of the scheme, added Singh Deo.