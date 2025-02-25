Odisha: Record-Breaking Olive Ridley Nesting at Rushikulya

Bhubaneswar: The Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha’s Ganjam district witnessed an extraordinary natural phenomenon as record numbers of Olive Ridley sea turtles arrived for mass nesting. This picturesque stretch along the Bay of Bengal, along with Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district, is one of the world’s most vital nesting sites for these endangered marine creatures. Between February 16 and 24, an unprecedented 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles gathered at Rushikulya, marking a historic nesting event.



A Record-Breaking Season





Community Involvement and Conservation Efforts

According to Dibya Sankar Behera, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) at Khallikote, the mass nesting continued until February 24, with an astounding 6,98,718 turtles laying eggs this season, surpassing last year’s record of 6.37 lakh. In 2023, 6,37,008 turtles nested between February 23 and March 2, while 5.50 lakh turtles laid eggs in 2022.





Favorable Conditions and Protective Measures

This remarkable success is largely attributed to the unwavering support of local communities, especially the fishermen, who suspended fishing activities during the nesting period to protect the turtles. Their cooperation with government conservation efforts played a crucial role in creating a disturbance-free environment. Local NGOs also contributed significantly by raising awareness about the importance of safeguarding these migratory turtles, which travel thousands of miles to nest on Odisha's shores.





“We installed fences to shield the eggs from predators like dogs and jackals. Every precaution was taken to protect the hatchlings,” said ACF Behera.



The Spectacle of ‘Arribada’

Experts believe that favorable climatic conditions contributed to this year’s mass nesting. To ensure the safety of the eggs, the forest department implemented various protective measures, including installing fences along new nesting areas spanning a 9-kilometer stretch from New Podampeta to Prayagi.“We installed fences to shield the eggs from predators like dogs and jackals. Every precaution was taken to protect the hatchlings,” said ACF Behera.

The mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles is known as ‘arribada,’ a Spanish term describing the synchronized nesting of thousands of female turtles. After approximately 45 days, the eggs will hatch, and the newborn turtles will instinctively make their way to the sea, creating a breathtaking natural spectacle.



“This year’s extraordinary nesting event at Rushikulya is a testament to the harmonious collaboration between nature, local communities, and conservation authorities, ensuring a safe haven for these majestic marine visitors,” said Dr. Prakash Jena, a leading environmental activist.