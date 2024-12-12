Odisha: Pregnant woman shot dead during robbery

Bhubaneswar: A pregnant woman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside her home in the Jhirdapali area under Tikayatpali police limits in Bonaigarh of Sundargarh district in Odisha on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Simamayee Behera.

According to sources, a group of unidentified men attempted to break into Behera's house at midnight by forcing open the door.

Behera reportedly opened the door after hearing the commotion. Upon seeing her, the miscreants tried to snatch her gold chain and mangalsutra but shot her when she resisted their robbery attempt before fleeing the scene.

The severely injured woman was rushed to Sundargarh District Hospital but succumbed to her injuries en route. She was reportedly seven months pregnant.

“At about 1 to 1.30 AM today, a woman was brought in with an alleged gunshot wound but was declared dead upon arrival. We found one bullet wound in her chest, but the cause of death can only be confirmed after a post-mortem,” stated Dr Sanjay Kumar of Sundargarh district Hospital.

A police complaint was filed, and according to initial accounts from the deceased’s family, two individuals were involved in the shooting.

“Two individuals opened fire at her after robbing her at 12.50 am. She had opened the door of the house after hearing someone trying to break in. While family members stated that two criminals were involved, it is not yet known if additional men were waiting outside the house,” said Tikayatpali police station inspector-in-charge.

The police are currently investigating to determine whether the shooting was solely for robbery or if other motives were involved.