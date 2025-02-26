Odisha Police Inspector Arrested for Sexually Exploiting Home Guard

Tapan Nahak, the former Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kujang police station, was Wednesday arrested following allegations of misconduct and abuse of power. He is accused of exploiting his position by allegedly maintaining a physical relationship with a female home guard under the false promise of marriage.

The arrest came a couple of hours after Nahak was suspended. He was produced in a local court in Jagatsinghur district and later sent to jail following rejection of his bail plea.

According to the official order, Nahak has been suspended with immediate effect "in the interest of public service" to ensure a fair and unbiased inquiry.

The allegations trace back to his tenure as the Additional Inspector-in-Charge at Jagatsinghpur police station, where he allegedly initiated a romantic relationship with the female home guard under the pretext of marriage. He was later transferred to Kujang police station as the IIC.

Despite his assurances of commitment, Nahak allegedly failed to honour his promises, prompting the victim to file a complaint at Jagatsinghpur Sadar Police Station. Since the complaint was lodged, Nahak has reportedly been absconding.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations. Senior police officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining ethical standards within the force.

The official suspension order stated, “During the period the order remains in force, Nahak will remain under the disciplinary control of the DIG of Police, (Central Region), Cuttack, and will receive SA and DA (Special Allowances and Dearness Allowances) as admissible under Rule 90 of the Odisha Service Code.”