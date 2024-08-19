Odisha police clamps restriction on playing of DJ music during Ganesh Puja

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has banned DJ (disc jockey) music during the celebration of Ganesh Puja in capital city Bhubaneswar this year.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prateek Singh, the decision was taken on Sunday in the coordination committee meeting between Commissionerate Police and all the puja committees of the city.

Ganesh Puja will be observed on September 7, and the immersion procession of the idols will be conducted on September 8, 11 and 12.

The DCP informed that the ban has been imposed on the use of DJ music during the immersion procession. However, the puja committees can use the traditional bands.

Moreover, action will be taken against the committee for worshipping distorted image of Lord Ganesh. The police have also warned of stringent action for forcible collection of donations.

The puja committees have been advised to check the use of liquor and other intoxicants during the puja celebration.

“All the puja committees have been advised to hold the immersion procession in their locality after taking prior permission and not to hold the same on the main roads of the capital city. They also have been asked not to affect the movement of traffic during the procession,” said DCP Prateek Singh.