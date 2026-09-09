Odisha pitches Rs 2.1 lakh crore investment pipeline to UAE investors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the state’s UAE investor outreach with a high-level meeting with the International Holding Company (IHC), pitching the state as a destination for large-scale investments in critical minerals, metallurgy, port-led industrialisation and emerging sectors.

The Abu Dhabi-based investment group and its associate companies explored investment opportunities across strategic sectors, with discussions also involving coal-to-chemicals, rare earth and critical minerals, port-based special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial infrastructure.

The meeting brought together senior representatives of IHC and its group companies, including Syed Basar Shueb, managing director and CEO of IHC Group; Peter Abraam, chief strategic and growth officer, IHC; Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero Group; and representatives of Dune, Al Seer Marine, Ghitha Holding PJSC, Epoint Zen, Sirius Holding and Burjeel Holdings. Adani Group representatives Karan Adani and Sagar Adani also participated in the discussions.

According to the investment proposals discussed during the outreach, Adani Group and IHC Group have expressed interest in exploring 14 projects for which MoUs have been signed, with a presently estimated aggregate investment of around Rs 2.105 lakh crore.

The proposed projects could potentially generate around 8.7 lakh employment opportunities, including approximately 1.9 lakh direct or on-site jobs, four lakh indirect employment opportunities and 2.8 lakh construction-related jobs.

The estimates, however, remain indicative and are subject to feasibility studies, due diligence, statutory and regulatory approvals and the execution of definitive agreements.

Addressing the investor roundtable, Majhi said Odisha offered a combination of natural resources, industrial capabilities, strategic location and an expanding infrastructure ecosystem.

“Odisha offers a unique combination of natural resources, industrial capabilities, strategic location and a growing infrastructure ecosystem. We invite IHC and its group companies to explore long-term investment opportunities in Odisha, particularly in critical minerals, metallurgy, port-led development and emerging industrial sectors,” he said.

The Chief Minister also assured investors of continued government support in facilitating strategic investments and partnerships.

The outreach comes as Odisha seeks to leverage its resource base and industrial ecosystem to move beyond conventional mineral extraction and attract investments in downstream manufacturing, critical minerals and value-added industries.

In a separate engagement in Abu Dhabi, Majhi held a roundtable with the Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG) as part of Odisha’s UAE Investors’ Meet, with discussions focusing on expanding trade, exports and business cooperation between Odisha and the UAE.

The interaction explored opportunities for increasing exports of Odisha-origin products, particularly turmeric, ginger, seafood and processed food, besides contract manufacturing for leading UAE brands.

The meeting also discussed the potential deployment of highly skilled professionals from Odisha to the UAE, adding a manpower and services dimension to the state’s investment outreach.

Odisha-based companies Ruchi, Farm B and B-One, which have an established presence in the UAE, participated in the interaction. IBPG president Rajiv Shah also attended the meeting.

The twin engagements underline Odisha’s strategy of using its UAE outreach not only to attract capital but also to expand market access for its products, deepen trade links and create opportunities for its skilled workforce.

For the state, the investment pitch is centred on converting its advantages in minerals, metals, ports and industrial infrastructure into larger manufacturing and export-oriented opportunities, while positioning Odisha as a long-term partner for UAE-based investors.