Odisha: Pharmacist with two girlfriends allegedly murders wife with overdose of anesthesia

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking case from Bhubaneswar's Bharatpur area, a pharmacist, allegedly aided by his two girlfriends, who are both nurses, has been accused of murdering his wife by administering a fatal dose of anesthesia. The grim incident reportedly took place on October 27 and has since sent shockwaves through the community.

According to sources, the pharmacist named Pradyumna Kumar and his accomplices, both employed at a private hospital, allegedly planned and executed the act by administering a dangerous overdose of anesthesia to his unsuspecting wife Subhashree Nayak. After the woman lost consciousness, the accused attempted to frame her death as a suicide by rushing her to Capital Hospital, hoping to divert suspicion.

Initially, police treated the case as an unnatural death based on information from the hospital. However, the post-mortem report raised red flags, indicating that the cause of death was consistent with anesthesia overdose, prompting further investigation by forensic experts.

“Suspecting foul play, we consulted the medical officer who conducted the post-mortem,” explained Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra.

“With concrete evidence showing this was no accident, we detained the accused for questioning. During interrogation, he admitted to the crime, detailing how he and his accomplices — Ajita Bhuyan and Rosy Patra — forcibly administered the anesthesia,” the DCP said.

He added that the investigation was still in its early stages, and a dedicated team was continuing to pursue leads. If needed, the accused may be taken into custody again to facilitate a scene recreation, which could provide more insight into the crime, the DCP informed.

The alleged motive behind this brutal act appears to be the pharmacist's extramarital affair, which had reportedly strained his marriage and led him down this tragic path.

“As the investigation progresses, we anticipate uncovering more details about this chilling case,” said the DCP.

The police authorities are continuing to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding this incident, aiming to bring full justice to light.