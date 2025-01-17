Odisha Partners with Singapore: 7 MoUs Signed to Boost Economic Growth

�Bhubaneswar:�In a significant move to foster economic growth and collaboration, the Odisha government signed seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Singapore on Friday. The agreements, aimed at strengthening ties across several sectors, were signed in the presence of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The first two MoUs focus on industrial growth and sustainability. Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has partnered with Sembcorp, a leading energy and infrastructure company from Singapore, to establish industrial parks in the state. The collaboration also includes plans to build a green hydrogen corridor, supporting Odisha’s commitment to cleaner energy solutions.

Another key agreement was made with Surbana Jurong, Singapore’s leading urban and infrastructure consultancy, for the development of a petrochemical and petroleum investment region (PCPIR) in Odisha. This project is expected to attract significant investments and improve industrial infrastructure, creating new business opportunities in the region.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority also signed an MoU with Surbana Jurong for the planning and development of a new city. This urban development initiative will bring modern infrastructure and smart city solutions to Odisha, helping to modernize the state’s urban landscape.

A collaborative MoU was signed between Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), IIT Bhubaneswar, and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU). The partnership aims to advance research in energy and technology, contributing to Odisha’s long-term innovation goals.

In a bid to boost its financial technology sector, the Odisha Electronics & IT Department signed an MoU with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore. The agreement focuses on strengthening the fintech ecosystem and advancing skills training in the sector.

Additionally, the Odisha Skill Development & Technical Education Department entered into a separate agreement with ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, to enhance skill development in semiconductor manufacturing. This partnership is expected to prepare Odisha’s workforce for the growing global demand in this high-tech industry.

The Singapore President’s two-day visit to Odisha began with a warm welcome from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the airport. During his visit, the President was briefed on the various MoUs and the potential areas of cooperation between the two regions.

The Singapore President also visited the World Skill Center, where he toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and the Travelator Lab. The visit highlighted Odisha’s focus on advancing technical education and skills training to meet the demands of emerging industries.

The MoUs signed with Singapore mark a major step in strengthening Odisha’s economic and industrial landscape. The partnerships cover a range of sectors, including infrastructure, energy, technology, and skill development, positioning Odisha for sustained growth and innovation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed confidence in the long-term benefits of these partnerships, stating, “This collaboration will pave the way for Odisha’s development across several key sectors.”