Odisha: Opposition Slams Pradhan’s Call to Rename Ravenshaw University

Bhubaneswar: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s “submission” on Saturday that there should be debate and discussion on the change of Odisha’s Ravenshaw University to uphold Odia Ashmita (Odia pride) has kicked off a major row in the state with the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and some intellectuals taking strong objection to it.

“It is very unfortunate that Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called for a change of Ravenshaw University on the pretext of Odia Asmita. He should have read the history of Ravenshaw University before making such a statement,” lambasted BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.

“Pradhan can never understand the contribution of Thomas Edward Ravenshaw in the higher education in Odisha,” he added.

On Saturday, Pradhan observed during a programme in Odisha’s Cuttack city that there is a need for a name change for Ravenshaw University which has been named after Thomas Edward Ravenshaw who served as Commissioner of Odisha from 1865 to 1878.

“What did TE Ravenshaw do during the devastating famine of 1866 in Odisha which claimed over a million lives?” Pradhan asked during his speech.

“The 1866 famine, which is more known as ‘Na-anka Durbhikya,’ killed nine out of ten people. The calamity occurred due to the administrative failure of the British authorities when Ravenshaw was the Commissioner. Why should a prestigious university of Odisha be named after the British Commissioner?” Pradhan wondered.

However, he maintained that the changing of the 156-year-old institute was his personal opinion.

Commenting on the issue, BJP Spokesperson Anil Biswal said, “In the past, we have seen the BJD leader batting for the interest of some non-Odias. Now, they have crossed all limits and are fighting for a British officer who was responsible for the deaths of over one million Odias. The approach of Dharmendra Pradhan was democratic as he called upon for a debate.”

“BJD did not even hand over 1 inch of land in the name of Ravenshaw University. So, what kind of love are they showing now,” he added.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said, "Personally, I am very attached with the name Ravenshaw. So, I feel the name change is not required. Rather if it is given the status of a top-class university, then many would benefit, it would give new opportunities to the students. It would also add to the fame of Cuttack City."