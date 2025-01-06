Odisha: Opposition BJD Stages Protest in Bhubaneswar Over Skyrocketing Prices

Bhubaneswar: On Monday, members and leaders of Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took to the streets in Bhubaneswar, staging a large-scale protest against the rising prices of essential commodities.

The demonstrators accused the newly elected BJP-led government at the Centre of failing to curb inflation, which they say has severely impacted the common people.

The protestors, holding placards and banners, gathered at Lower PMG Square in the heart of the capital, chanting slogans against the BJP administration. They blamed the Modi government for what they described as a crippling cost of living that has left the poor and middle classes struggling.

“In this New Year of 2025, the BJD has taken to the streets with renewed resolve and determination. Our battle for the common man’s voice will continue until this government listens. The BJP is burdening the citizens with exorbitant prices and excessive taxes,” said senior BJD leader Arun Kumar Sahoo, addressing the crowd.

Sahoo, who is a prominent face of the BJD, further lashed out at the current government’s policies, alleging that the citizens of Odisha had been left abandoned under the rule of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

“People are fed up. They are angry because Naveen Patnaik is no longer the Chief Minister. This government was brought to power by mistake. Rather than focusing on the welfare of the people, the BJP is only exploiting them through unjustified price hikes,” Sahoo said.

The rally also saw several BJD leaders accusing the central government of causing the price rise. “The inflation surge is the result of the BJP's mismanagement at the national level. Under the double-engine government, we are witnessing double taxation and double exploitation,” Sahoo added, a reference to the BJP’s slogan of a “double-engine” government, which promotes both the Centre and state working in tandem.

Despite the strong accusations, the BJP quickly dismissed the protest as a publicity stunt aimed at regaining public support. The ruling party’s Odisha vice-president, Biranchi Narayan Tripathy, claimed that BJD was engaging in theatrics to distract from its own track record in power.

“When the BJD was in power, Odisha had the highest inflation rate in India. Now, they are trying to make the public believe that things have worsened under the BJP government. But the facts are clear. During Naveen Patnaik’s tenure, inflation reached a staggering 7.1 per cent. Under the current BJP-led government, it has dropped to 6.7 per cent,” Tripathy argued, dismissing the protest as a mere “drama.”

The protest in Bhubaneswar is the latest chapter in the ongoing political battle between the BJD and the BJP, which have been at odds ever since the BJP swept to power in the state assembly elections earlier this year. The BJD’s renewed criticism of the central government’s policies comes as inflation continues to be a key issue for voters across India, particularly in Odisha, where many households are struggling with rising food and fuel costs.