Odisha: Opera Actor Summoned For Using Live Python On Stage

Bhubaneswar: A stage rehearsal by an opera troupe in Odisha's Jajpur district has triggered an official investigation and public backlash after a video surfaced showing an actor performing with a live python. The state forest department has launched a probe into the possible violation of wildlife laws, and the actor has since been summoned and questioned.

The incident occurred during rehearsals for the opera play ‘Ei Bodhe Sesha Dekha’ by the Tulasi Gananatya troupe at Chandikhole in Jajpur. In the viral video, actor Sai Satyajit Panda is seen handling a live python—identified as an African ball python—on stage in a dramatic sequence.



The footage quickly drew sharp criticism from wildlife activists, who pointed to provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which prohibits the use of wild animals for public performances without permission. Following media reports and online outrage, the forest department’s Bairi Range office issued a notice summoning the actor.



Panda appeared before officials on Wednesday to explain his actions. He claimed that the python was a legally acquired exotic pet and not a species protected under India’s wildlife schedules.



“The snake is an African ball python and non-venomous. It is kept as a pet by many in Bhubaneswar. I have not violated any law, and no harm came to the animal,” he told reporters. “Because I am an actor and public figure, the issue was blown out of proportion.”



He further clarified that the scene involved his character—a forest ranger—holding the snake during rehearsal. “It was not misused or thrown. I love animals and would never harm them,” he added.



Bairi forest range officer Adwit Kumar Pradhan confirmed that Panda responded to the summons. While no first information report (FIR) has been registered so far, forest officials stated that using even exotic species in public performances without prior clearance could constitute a breach of existing environmental and performance regulations.

The matter remains under investigation, with no official conclusion from the department as yet.