Odisha needs robust healthcare infrastructure and skilled manpower: Speaker Surama Padhy

Bhubaneswar: Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy, on Sunday emphasised the need to build robust healthcare infrastructure across the state and upskill human resources in the sector during the Vision Odisha Healthcare Conclave 2024.

Highlighting existing gaps, Padhy noted that many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Odisha continue to lack adequate numbers of doctors, paramedics, and skilled personnel to operate modern healthcare equipment.

“Without skilled human resources, delivering quality healthcare services remains a challenge. Many hospitals, particularly in rural areas, still struggle with insufficient manpower to effectively use available technology,” she stated.

Health minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, the chief guest at the conclave, outlined the government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. He announced plans to significantly increase the number of medical seats in Odisha, from the current 2,500 to 31,000, and to establish medical colleges in all 30 districts of the state.

“Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, is committed to addressing the healthcare needs of the state. These initiatives will go a long way in improving access to healthcare for all,” Dr. Mahaling said.

Former Health and Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai delivered an in-depth presentation on Odisha’s current health infrastructure. He urged the government to focus on modern training for paramedics, who form the backbone of the healthcare system.

Professor Dr. Ashok Acharya underscored the importance of preventive care and strengthening wellness centers to reduce the burden on hospitals. He also advocated for a robust trauma care system to save lives in critical situations.

Renowned childcare expert and director of Hi-Tech Group, Dr. Rakesh Panigrahi, called for healthcare services to be made more affordable and accessible to all sections of society.

The conclave also featured contributions from senior journalists Prasanna Mohanty, Sanjaya Jena (Editor, Argus News), and Akshaya Kumar. Noted economist and columnist Dr. Pravas Mishra moderated the discussions, which attracted over 200 delegates from across the country.

Almost all the speakers at the conclave reiterated the importance of establishing medical colleges in every district to improve access to healthcare and education. They also lauded government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana, aimed at expanding healthcare coverage for underserved communities.�