Odisha Nears 76 Lakh Tonnes Paddy Procurement Target

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s paddy procurement drive has gained remarkable momentum, with the state successfully procuring 71.50 lakh metric tonnes of kharif paddy so far. With a target of 76 lakh metric tonnes, the government is optimistic about meeting the goal before the official deadline of March 31, according to food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

The minister also announced that preparations are underway for the Rabi season procurement, with registrations set to begin shortly after securing the Chief Minister’s approval. Earlier, the state government had confirmed that the paddy procurement process would conclude on March 31, marking the end of this year's procurement cycle.

In a bid to ensure transparency and efficiency, the government has taken strict measures against misconduct. Two officials were suspended in February over alleged irregularities and negligence at a procurement center (Mandi) in Machhagaon under the Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district.

To streamline operations and swiftly address disruptions, the government has established a 24/7 control room to monitor activities at procurement centers across the state. A dedicated toll-free helpline, 1967, has also been introduced, allowing farmers to report grievances and seek immediate resolution of issues related to market operations.

In October 2024, the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the civil supplies department's proposal to procure 54 lakh tonnes of rice (equivalent to 80 lakh tonnes of paddy) for the current Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024–25. The initial target included 66 lakh tonnes of kharif paddy and 14 lakh tonnes for the Rabi season.

However, the Group of Ministers, led by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, revised the target to 77 lakh tonnes despite crop damage in several coastal districts caused by unseasonal rains in December 2024. While paddy procurement has almost concluded in many western Odisha districts, it is still in full swing in the coastal districts, where the procurement process began late.

According to department sources, paddy procurement has exceeded the target in nearly all districts affected by the unseasonal rains. Although the rush for paddy sales at mandis has slowed down, if the current trend continues until the final procurement date of March 31, the state is likely to surpass the target.

“Odisha’s sustained focus on improving the paddy procurement system reflects the state’s commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring a smooth and transparent procurement process,” said Civil Supplies Minister Patra.