Odisha: Mohan Majhi govt approves Antyodaya Gruha Yojana to cover left-out beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday approved the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a housing scheme aimed at providing pucca houses to eligible households left out of ongoing housing initiatives.

The scheme will benefit victims of natural and man-made calamities, families displaced due to development projects, differently-abled individuals who are the primary earners, and Forest Rights Act (FRA) beneficiaries who have not yet availed housing benefits.

Under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, beneficiaries of any rural housing scheme will receive incentives for early completion of their houses. Eligible families will be provided financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh to construct a 25-square-meter house, excluding the toilet area. Over the next three years, the state aims to construct at least 225,000 new homes under this initiative, complementing existing schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

To encourage timely construction, beneficiaries completing their homes within four to six months of receiving the first installment will qualify for additional incentives—Rs 20,000 for completion within four months and Rs 10,000 for completion within six months.

As per the scheme, a permanent house must have reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roofs and cement walls. Structures with asbestos, tin, or tiled roofs will also be considered. The definition of a household under this scheme includes a husband, wife, dependent parents, and children, ensuring newly formed families can benefit.

A substantial budget of Rs 7,550 crore has been allocated to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme.

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Unified Pension System (UPS) in the state. Employees currently under the National Pension System (NPS) will have the option to choose between NPS and UPS. This decision will impact around 3,33,000 state government employees.

The Cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 1,066 crore for the reconstruction and redevelopment of dams, with three major projects planned for the Hirakud Dam. The projects are expected to be completed within six years.

To promote sports, the government has allocated Rs 4,124 crore for building a stadium over the next five years. This investment aims to boost football, cricket, athletics, and other sporting activities in the state.

The Odisha Cabinet's latest decisions are expected to bring significant benefits to the state's residents, strengthening housing security, employee welfare, infrastructure, and sports development.