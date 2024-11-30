Odisha: Modi’s candid interaction with BJP lawmakers goes viral

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candid interaction with BJP lawmakers in Odisha has taken social media by storm, with a leaked photograph showcasing him in an almost “headmaster-like” demeanor.

The image, which surfaced online, shows the PM walking down the aisle of an auditorium, engaging directly with party MLAs, MPs, and senior members during a closed-door session in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening.

The viral photograph, now a hot topic of discussion, captures Modi speaking with lawmakers seated even in the back rows, underlining his inclusive approach. The interaction wasn’t just a pep talk but a session brimming with life lessons and advice on navigating the pressures of politics and governance.

According to BJP MP Pradeep Purohit, when asked how he manages to balance the relentless demands of governance and party work while remaining stress-free, the Prime Minister’s response was simple yet profound.

“I never work for personal gain or for my family. My focus has always been on serving the nation and society. I don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future—I focus on the present. That’s my mantra for staying stress-free,” Modi reportedly said, adding that he feels guided by divine blessings in his journey.

In a lighter vein, the Prime Minister compared the newly elected MLAs and MPs to “new daughters-in-law,” emphasising the heightened scrutiny they face from their constituencies.

“Just like a family watches every move of a new daughter-in-law, people observe new lawmakers with a keen eye. You must remain vigilant, live a simple life, and dedicate yourselves to the betterment of the state and the nation,” he advised.

Urging his party members to dream big for Odisha, Modi set an ambitious goal for the state to become the nation’s best by 2036.

The meeting was described as both motivational and strategic, leaving attendees inspired by Modi’s blend of practicality and vision. As the photograph continues to trend online, it has sparked admiration and intrigue, with many lauding the PM’s relatable yet impactful leadership style.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with BJP leaders, including MPs, MLAs and ministers in Bhubaneswar.