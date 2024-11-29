Odisha: Modi Slams Opposition for Spreading Lies and Rumours

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition during his three-day visit to Odisha, accusing them of spreading “lies” and “rumors” for political survival.

Speaking to a gathering in the evening soon after his arrival at the Bhubaneswar airport, Modi alleged that certain opposition parties and leaders are resorting to undemocratic practices, unable to reconcile with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prolonged hold on power at the Centre.

Without naming specific parties, Modi criticised the opposition for what he termed as “crossing all lines of democratic decency.” He stated, “Some people considered power at the Centre as their birthright. They have been out of power for over 12 years now and cannot digest the fact that the people of India have blessed the BJP.”

He accused these parties of opening "shops of lies and rumors," claiming their behavior goes against the spirit of the Constitution. Modi added that while ideological differences are natural in a democracy, the opposition’s recent tactics have undermined the principles of constructive political discourse.

The Prime Minister highlighted the BJP’s recent successes, particularly in Odisha, where the party made significant gains in the state legislative assembly elections earlier this year. Modi referred to the victory as a reflection of the people's trust in the BJP’s governance model, which, he said, is grounded in principles and a progressive vision for India.

“Odisha has seen unprecedented representation in the Union Council of Ministers under this government,” Modi asserted, while also pointing out that central allocations to the state have tripled since 2014.

Modi’s remarks extended beyond Odisha, connecting the BJP’s success in the state to its strong electoral performances in Haryana, Maharashtra, and recent bypolls. He portrayed the BJP as the party of the people, focused on development and governance, in contrast to an opposition fixated on criticism and misinformation.

“The people of India have consistently rejected such misadventures by the opposition. They see through the lies and trust the BJP’s commitment to progress,” he said.

The Prime Minister also urged all political parties to engage in dialogue and agitation within the bounds of decency. “Politics should educate and awaken people, not resort to spreading negativity,” he said, emphasizing the need for a mature democratic ethos.”

During his three-day visit, Modi is expected to participate in several public and governmental events, including the Conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police that was inaugurated here at the state secretariat by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon.