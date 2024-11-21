Odisha: MLA Himanshu Sahoo attacked, six detained amid political tensions

Bhubaneswar: Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo was allegedly attacked by supporters of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pranab Prakash Das on Wednesday evening near Budhapola in Jajpur district, triggering significant tension in the area.

A road blockade involving burning tires reportedly obstructed Himanshu’s route as he was traveling with an assistant to attend a meeting at the DDM office. Upon stepping out of his vehicle to investigate, a group of individuals allegedly identifying themselves as supporters of Pranab Prakash Das attacked him with iron rods and sticks. The attackers reportedly thrashed Himanshu, snatched his gold chain, and vandalized his vehicle.

“The supporters of Pranab Prakash Das attacked me, damaged my vehicle, and assaulted me. I have informed the police and demand the immediate arrest of the culprits,” Himanshu said.

Following the incident, BJP supporters arrived at the scene, leading to a heated altercation with BJD supporters. Tensions escalated further, leaving five to six people injured. A substantial police presence has since been deployed to prevent clashes between the groups.

According to sources, the alleged attack was motivated by Himanshu’s recent allegations of corruption against the previous government, a claim that has heightened friction between the political factions.

On Thursday, Jajpur police detained six people in connection with the attack after conducting coordinated raids at various locations. Assistant Director General of Police (ADG) Sanjay Kumar is monitoring the situation closely to maintain peace in the region. Security has been heightened in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

However, the incident has sparked differing accounts. Bhaba Prakash Das, brother of Pranab Prakash Das, claimed the altercation stemmed from the MLA’s alleged harsh tone toward protesters.

“Residents were protesting when MLA Himanshu Sahoo intervened and spoke harshly, triggering anger among the public. I personally reached out to him and apologized. If we are at fault, let the police arrest us. However, the MLA’s behavior initiated the conflict,” said Bhaba Prakash Das.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo condemned the attack and assured strict action. “Our government will not spare anyone involved in the attack. A thorough investigation will be conducted, and the culprits will face consequences,” he said.

The police continue to investigate the incident as authorities work to prevent any further escalation in the politically sensitive region.