Odisha Minor Trafficked to Madhya Pradesh, Sold and Forced Into Marriage

Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old tribal girl from Odisha’s Jajpur district was allegedly trafficked to Madhya Pradesh, sold to a man, and forcibly married to him, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred about two weeks ago, surfaced only after the girl’s family—residents of Sukinda Chromite Valley—lodged a complaint with Kaliapani police on Tuesday night.

According to the complaint, the minor was lured by a friend with the promise of a pilgrimage and sightseeing in Madhya Pradesh. On July 27, the friend and her elder sister took the girl to the state, but instead of returning, they allegedly sold her to a man who wanted to marry her.

The girl had called her parents the day after arriving in Madhya Pradesh to say she was safe. However, the family later learned she had been sold and married off, with her in-laws reportedly paying money for her. She even sent photos and videos of the wedding to a friend in her village.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused women. “The two sisters are under the police scanner. We are taking all steps to nab them,” said Kalinga Nagar Additional Superintendent of Police Suprasanna Mallick.