Odisha: Minor girl abused, accused held after search

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Wednesday said it had arrested the prime accused involved in the sexual assault of an eight-year-old minor girl in Trisulia area under Baranga police limits in Cuttack district.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena informed that the accused, hailing from Jharkhand, used to work as a labourer and driver near a brick kiln where the victim’s parents were working.

Police sources said the minor girl’s parents also belong to Jharkhand.

The accused was arrested from Cuttack after the police formed three special teams to nab him soon after the shocking incident came to light on Tuesday.

As per the senior police official, the incident took place between 3 to 4 pm on Tuesday. Later, the girl’s parents took her to the hospital after which the matter came to light.

“A complaint was lodged by the victim’s parents on Tuesday. We had formed 3 police teams as both the accused and the victim’s family belonged to Jharkhand. One team was sent to Jharkhand, another to other districts in Odisha and a third team carried out a probe in nearby areas. Finally, we managed to nab the accused from a place near Sadar police limits,” said Meena.

According to Cuttack DCP, the minor girl was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, for treatment.

Sources said the police team is trying to ascertain whether the accused is an adult or a minor. The identity proof of the accused is being examined. It was a challenge for the police as the accused was not using a mobile phone.