Odisha Minister Picks Up Ajay Devgan’s Dialogue to Rally Anti-Corruption Efforts Among Supply Assistants

�Bhubaneswar: In an unexpected yet powerful move, Odisha’s food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Monday took inspiration from Bollywood to fire up government officials on the frontlines of the fight against corruption.

At a gathering of supply assistants, minister Patra borrowed a line from Ajay Devgn's iconic character in ‘Singham,’ using it to rally his team against misconduct in the state's procurement centers, or mandis.

“Agar police chahe to koi mandir ke samne se ek chappal tak nahi chura sakta," he declared, echoing Devgn's bold line about the power of law enforcement. The crowd responded with cheers, embracing the spirit of the tough, fearless inspector Devgn portrays in the film. Patra continued, adding his own twist to the famous line: “If you stay vigilant, no corrupt individual will survive in the mandi."

The minister’s unorthodox choice of dialogue wasn’t just for flair. Over the last four months, Patra has immersed himself in understanding the inner workings of his department, keeping a close eye on misconduct. His message for the officials was clear: be as relentless in rooting out corruption as Singham was in upholding justice.

But Patra’s speech didn’t stop with Bollywood references. He also drew on the wisdom of ancient Indian epics, invoking the “Bhisma Sarasajya” episode from the ‘Mahabharata.’ Patra reminded the officials that even great figures, like Bhisma, weren’t immune to suffering if they remained silent in the face of wrongdoing, referencing Bhisma’s silence during Draupadi’s disrobing.

“Inaction can be as damaging as active wrongdoing,” he noted, stressing that any complicity with corrupt individuals—whether by active participation or passive silence—would be treated the same.

“I have thoroughly studied the workings of this department over these last few months. I know where the funds have gone astray, and who has been involved in wrongdoing. My commitment to cleaning up this department is unwavering. Thieves and their enablers alike will face consequences," he warned.