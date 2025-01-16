Odisha: Married woman murdered by brother over extended stay at family home

Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly murdered by her brother in the early hours of Thursday in Raipolli village, under the jurisdiction of Aska Police in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Mohanty.

Reports suggest that the alleged killer, 45-year-old Babaji Patra, took issue with his married sister’s extended stay at their family home. However, the victim's parents argued that Lakshmi had been invited to stay with them for a few months due to difficulties she was facing at her in-laws’ house.

On Thursday morning, Babaji attacked his sister with a blunt object, striking her multiple times on the head, before slitting her throat with a knife. After committing the crime, he fled the scene before police were alerted.

Tanu Patra, the victim's mother, recounted the horrifying details of the crime. “My son was unhappy that my daughter was living with us. I had asked her to stay for a while because we needed her care and support as we were nursing some grievous injuries inflicted by elder son Babaji a few days ago. This morning, he threatened me with a knife, warning me not to make any noise, then attacked Lakshmi with a blunt object, fracturing her skull, and slit her throat with a knife,” Tanu said.

When local police arrived at the scene, they discovered Lakshmi's bloodied body. The premises have been sealed, and a forensic team conducted further investigations.

Authorities have launched a search operation for the suspect, Babaji Patra, who remains on the run.