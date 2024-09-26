Odisha man who held school under siege for five days finally apprehended

Bhubaneswar: A 40-year-old man believed to be mentally unsound was apprehended after holding a school in Odisha’s Sundergarh district under siege for five days.

Sadan Munda, who hails from Bonai, terrorised the region by brandishing bows, arrows, and slingshots before being captured on Wednesday evening by a joint operation involving police, fire services, and District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel.

Munda had seized control of the Badajala Primary School, disrupting its operations and instilling fear among students and staff. He was apprehended after security personnel used a steel door as a shield to approach him. Following his capture, Munda was taken to the Mahulapada Police Station.

Reports indicate that Munda had written an eight-page letter demanding Rs 100 crore ransom to release the school from his control. He also demanded a tube-well for drinking water and irrigation purposes as well as construction of boundary walls around his house.

During the standoff on Tuesday, the Inspector-In-Charge of the Mahulapada police station sustained injuries after being shot with an arrow by Munda. Two other police personnel and the school’s headmaster were also critically injured in the attack.

The school had not been functioning from its building, as Munda had seized it entirely, using the premises to cook meals with the school’s rations, including rice. Students were in a state of panic following the incident, which began on Saturday.

The joint operation by the police, fire services, and DVF eventually succeeded in apprehending Munda, ending the five-day siege.