Odisha makes extensive preparation for President Droupadi Murmu’s 5-day visit

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated comprehensive preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s five-day state visit, set to begin on December 3.



Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja chaired a high-level review meeting on Friday with DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, development commissioner Anu Garg, and additional chief secretary (home) Satyabrat Sahu to finalise the arrangements.

A control room managed by the home department will coordinate all activities during the visit, as per an official statement.

On December 3, President Murmu will arrive in Bhubaneswar aboard a special Indian Air Force flight. She will unveil a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu at Niladri Vihar later in the evening.

On December 4, the President will visit the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri for darshan and attend the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda College. She will also witness a naval demonstration by the Indian Navy at the Puri Blue Flag beach.

President Murmu will on December 4 attend the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar. Later, she will inaugurate the new judicial court complex in the city.

On the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on December 6, the President will pay tribute to his statue at AG Chhak in Bhubaneswar. She will then travel to Mayurbhanj via Kalaikunda Airport, West Bengal.

In Mayurbhanj, she is scheduled to Interact with students and teachers at Uparbeda Government Higher Secondary School.

December 7, the President will visit Bangriposhi to lay the foundation stone for several railway projects and other development initiatives, including the Rairangpur Tribal Research Centre and the Sub-Divisional Hospital. She will conclude her visit and return to New Delhi via Kalaikunda Airport.