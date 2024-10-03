Odisha leopard census reveals rising population in state forests

The recent census, independently conducted by the Odisha state forest department, used more comprehensive methods compared to previous surveys. While the NTCA’s assessments were based on statistical models and limited camera placements in key areas like Similipal and Satkosia, the state’s effort was more extensive, with camera traps installed across 47 forest divisions.

According to Odisha’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) office, the state forest department’s census was able to identify 284 to 296 unique leopards, a significant increase compared to the below-100 figure reported in the NTCA's census.

The census revealed that the highest concentration of leopards, around 200, was found in the Mayurbhanj-Keonjhar landscape, home to the Similipal Tiger Reserve. Other areas with significant populations include the Satkosia-Boudh-Athmallik landscape with 150-160 leopards and the Hirakud-Rairakhol-Sambalpur region with 70-80 leopards.

Smaller populations were observed in the Khariar-Sunabeda landscape (40-50 leopards) and Dhenkanal landscape 20 leopards).

Despite the positive trend, wildlife experts are still not hopeful of a good future of leopards as they face continuous threat from poachers. Poaching of leopards in Odisha has been a serious concern for wildlife conservationists and authorities alike.

Despite the state's efforts to protect its wildlife, leopards are often targeted for their skin, bones, and other body parts, which are highly sought after in illegal wildlife markets.

The dense forests of Odisha, particularly in areas like Similipal, Satkosia, and Mayurbhanj, make it difficult for authorities to monitor and curb poaching activities effectively.

While Odisha has implemented anti-poaching measures, the lure of high profits from leopard poaching continues to pose a significant threat to the species' survival.

According to experts, leopard poaching not only disrupts the delicate balance of Odisha's ecosystems but also undermines the state's conservation efforts.

The poaching problem is compounded by the lack of awareness in local communities and the involvement of organized wildlife trafficking networks. Despite increased vigilance and stricter laws, the illegal trade in leopard skins and parts persists, making enforcement more challenging.

“To protect these majestic animals, there is a need for stronger collaboration between law enforcement agencies, forest officials, and local communities, along with sustained efforts to create awareness about the critical role leopards play in maintaining ecological balance,” said Gourang Charan Rout, a forest rights and wildlife conservation activist.