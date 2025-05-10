Odisha: Leaves Cancelled For Paradip Port Staff, Emergency Drills Held Amid Security Alert

Bhubaneswar: In a proactive security measure, the Paradip Port Authority has cancelled all leaves for its officers and staff — regular and contractual — until further notice. The decision comes against the backdrop of rising national alertness following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

An official directive issued on Saturday mandates the continuous presence of all employees, including marine staff, security personnel, dock workers, technical teams, logistics crews, and support staff. Sources within Paradip Port Trust (PPT) confirmed the directive covers every aspect of port operations to ensure uninterrupted services and maximum preparedness.

Adding to the heightened security posture, sirens echoed through the port’s restricted zones earlier today as part of an emergency preparedness drill. The exercise, focused around the strategically vital South Oil Jetty and CISF Fire Wing Station, tested the port’s emergency response mechanisms. Port fire services, CISF security teams, and other emergency units participated in the drill, which simulated fire breakouts, evacuation procedures, and rapid response measures.

Officials emphasized that these mock drills are part of routine safety protocols during times of elevated security concerns. “There’s no cause for alarm. These are precautionary steps to strengthen our readiness,” a port spokesperson reassured.

Paradip Port, a critical maritime hub on India’s eastern seaboard, handles millions of tonnes of cargo annually, including petroleum products, coal, iron ore, and fertilizers. Its strategic and economic significance makes it a high-priority installation, especially in times of national tension.

In coordination with central and state agencies, security measures within the port premises have been intensified. Access to sensitive areas has been restricted, with strict identity checks, vehicle screenings, and cargo inspections in place. Private contractors and service providers have also been asked to stay vigilant and cooperate fully.

While port operations continue smoothly, authorities remain on alert, prepared to act swiftly on further advisories and intelligence updates.