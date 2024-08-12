Odisha Law Minister Announces Probe into V Karthikeyan Pandian’s Helicopter Ride Expenses

Bhubaneswar: Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Sunday announced a probe into bureaucrat-turned Biju Janata Dal (BJD) politician V Kathikeyan Pandian's helicopter rides and associated expenses.





The probe, the minister declared, will also look into the construction of helipads using government funds and permissions granted for helicopter use by a department secretary. Amidst the controversy, Congress demanded an extensive inquiry into the BJD government's involvement in multiple scams.



“The state government wants to bring how an IAS officer like Pandian was allowed to fly on a helicopter and who bore the expenses. Secondly, wherever he visited, the then government ordered for construction of helipads using government funds. He had visited 400 to 450 places using helicopters. The allegations on the use of government funds to construct the helipads will be probed,” said Harichandan.

He further stated that there would also be an investigation into how a department secretary was allowed to use the helicopter in the state.



“A probe will also be initiated on who and how permission was given for the use of helicopters by a department secretary even as there is no such provision," Harichandan stated.





Amidst the ongoing controversy over Pandian's chopper rides, Congress also demanded an investigation into the then BJD government’s involvement in several multi-crore scams.

“Instead of keeping the probe limited to Pandian’s chopper rides, the Congress urges the state government to investigate BJD’s involvement in multiple scams, including Rs 35,000 crore rural drinking water supply project scam, scam in medical expenses in treating patients during Covid 19 pandemic and Rs 20,000 crore irregularities in the procurement of items.





“Was there any audit of the funds utilised in the treatment of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic? If not, then the BJP government should go for it. The then BJD government claimed that it had spent Rs 20,000 crore to procure various electronic equipment. But has it been valued or verified by a competent authority? There are multiple irregularities including in Hockey. They should be properly investigated,” senior Congress leader Bijay Patnaik demanded.

On the other hand, BJD refuted the allegations and said Pandian visited various places using helicopters to address public grievances.



“Pandian visited different places using helicopters to hear public grievances. The matter should not be politicised. However, with BJP coming to power, the PC practices have started at the block level,” BJD leader Sambit Routray said.