Odisha Launches Subhadra Yojana To Provide Rs 50,000 Cash Assistance to Women

�Bhubaneswar: Odisha deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday formally launched the BJP government’s ambitious Subhadra Yojana portal. Beneficiaries willing to know more about the scheme can now visit the official website at subhadra.odisha.gov.in.



Speaking on the occasion, Parida said the flagship programme of the BJP government will be launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. The distribution of the first instalment will also commence from the same day, she said.

“All information regarding the ambitious scheme will be made available on the portal. While the distribution of forms for offline applications has started, the collection will start on September 4. The applicants need to submit a photocopy of their Aadhaar card along with the application form. The application form can be submitted at Mo Seba Kendras or Jana Seva Kendras,” Parida added.

The applicants need not have to pay any fee for the offline application form and submission, the deputy CM said, adding, in case of any doubts, applicants can call the Subhadra toll-free number 14678 for clarification.

Under the Subhadra Yojana, each woman fulfilling the government laid down norms, will get a cash assistance of Rs 50,000.

The Mohan Charan Majhi government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 every year in two equal installments to each woman. The entire amount of Rs 50,000 will be paid in a period of five years.

While the first installment released on March 8 marking the International Women’s Day, the second one will be given on Raksha Bandhan day.

The Opposition has, however, criticised the government saying it has made the women of the state fool.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during his election campaign announced that Rs 50,000 will be given in two years in equal number of installments. Now, they are saying it will be released in five years in 10 installments. Besides, all women are not going to get it. This is a sheer betrayal by the BJP,” said senior BJD leader Pramila Mallick.