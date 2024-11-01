Odisha: Khuntia Leads Race for OPCC President Amid Changes

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's political landscape is abuzz with speculation as the race for the new Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president heats up. With Sarat Pattanayak stepping down from the post, accepting responsibility for Congress’s setbacks in recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections, a new leader is anticipated to take charge and rebuild party momentum in the state.

Among the contenders, Ramachandra Khuntia, who has led the state unit of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) for over four decades, has emerged as a leading candidate. Known for his clean image and strong organizational skills, Khuntia boasts the support of INTUC’s 22.59 lakh members. While other candidates bring political experience to the table, Khuntia’s leadership remains largely untested in this arena, which could signal a fresh direction for the party if he secures the post.

The list of potential OPCC chiefs includes senior leaders such as Jayadev Jena, Shrikant Jena, Prasad Harichandan, Mohammed Moquim, and Bhakta Charan Das. Jayadev Jena and Prasad Harichandan have previously led the OPCC, though their leadership did not lead to a Congress resurgence in Odisha. Former Union ministers Shrikant Jena and Bhakta Charan Das, who served as OPCC campaign committee chairs at different points, also faced similar struggles, with their efforts failing to produce electoral victories.

Mohammed Moqim, a former MLA, is seen by some as a potential leader due to his strong financial background. However, his recent conviction in a housing loan irregularity case has raised questions about his viability for the position.

On November 4, the Congress is expected to send central leaders Charan Das Mahant and Minakshi Natarajan to Odisha to engage with OPCC office-bearers and other stakeholders to gauge sentiment regarding the new state chief. Based on their findings, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to make a final decision.

With Odisha’s Congress unit at a critical juncture, the choice of leadership could mark a pivotal shift for the party’s future in the state. Many observers see Khuntia’s potential selection as a possible catalyst for organisational renewal, positioning him as a fresh face with deep grassroots support within INTUC and among Congress loyalists.