Odisha: Jail-Returned Youth Kills Woman, Dismembers Body, Arrested

�Bhubaneswar:�A shocking incident has emerged from Odisha’s Sundargarh district, where a youth killed a young woman, dismembered her body, and disposed of the parts in different locations, including forests and a river.

According to Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Smit Parmar, the accused committed the crime fearing the victim’s testimony in court, which he believed would lead to his conviction and a harsh prison sentence.

The accused, identified as Kunu Kisan, was released on bail three months ago. He had previously been jailed following allegations of sexual assault filed by the victim's mother.

The grisly crime came to light after Kisan confessed to the Sundargarh Police during interrogation.

Kisan, a resident of Lephripada, was reportedly in a relationship with the victim, a young woman from Dharuadehi. She had been living at her maternal uncle's house in Lephripada while pursuing her studies.

The relationship took a tragic turn when the victim became pregnant, causing tensions between both families. Kisan convinced the woman to terminate the pregnancy and took her to a hospital for the procedure. However, complications arose, and she was later admitted to Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital, where she recovered.

On December 7, 2024, Kisan discovered that the victim was staying at a relative's house in Jharsuguda. He abducted her that day.

The victim’s family reported her missing from her relative’s house, prompting the Jharsuguda Police to investigate. Kisan was detained for questioning based on suspicion, during which he confessed to killing the woman and dismembering her body into six parts with a knife near the Lathikata Police Station.

Following his confession, police launched a recovery operation. A headless female torso was found at Balughata on the Brahmani River in Rourkela, while parts of a leg were discovered along the Hanuman Batika-Tarakera road. As per the latest reports, the police on Wednesday also recovered the severed head of the girl from the Brahmani river.

The police also seized the murder weapon and the motorcycle Kisan used to abduct the victim.�