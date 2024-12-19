Odisha: India's First Armed Unit Deployed for Tiger Reserve Protection

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark initiative, a 131-member armed police company will be deployed to secure the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. This marks the first instance in India where an armed police unit is dedicated solely to the protection of a wildlife sanctuary.

According to a notification issued by Satyabrata Sahu, additional chief secretary to the Government of Odisha, the unit will be headquartered in Mayurbhanj and will comprise one commandant, one inspector, three sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, 30 havildars, three driver havildars, 87 constables and three drivers.

The administrative responsibilities for this force will rest with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Mayurbhanj. All expenses for the unit will be borne by the state’s Department of Forest and Environment.

While Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has a Special Rhino Protection Force (SRPF) to safeguard the one-horned rhinoceros, this newly sanctioned unit is reportedly the first armed police company established specifically for the protection of a wildlife sanctuary in India.

The Governor of Odisha sanctioned the formation of this force on December 16, 2023, following high-level meetings chaired by the chief secretary and additional chief secretary. The forest, environment and climate change (FE&CC) department provided further clarifications to facilitate this decision. Operational control of the force will be coordinated with the Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve and the Joint Task Force (JTF).

The deployment of this armed police company is aimed at strengthening anti-poaching efforts, maintaining law and order within the reserve and protecting wildlife and forest resources.

This announcement comes amidst a rise in wildlife crimes, including several cases of leopard poaching reported across Odisha in November and December. Additionally, the initiative follows the recent release of tigresses Zeenat and Jamuna into Similipal’s core area over the past two months, further emphasising the need for enhanced protection measures.

The establishment of this dedicated force underscores Odisha’s commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity and combating threats to its wildlife sanctuaries.