Odisha: Indian Army Raises Objection Over Alleged ‘Abuse’ of Major’s Girlfriend in Police Custody, DGP Orders Crime Branch Probe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Tuesday ordered a Crime Branch investigation into the alleged assault and arrest of an Army Major's girlfriend at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has prompted outrage from the Indian Army.



The inquiry was initiated after allegations surfaced that Major Gurvansh Singh and his girlfriend were assaulted by police officers when they approached the Bharatpur police station to file a complaint about a road rage incident. The Crime Branch has been instructed to conduct a detailed investigation and withdraw the complaint lodged against the Major’s girlfriend.



The Indian Army reacted strongly to the incident. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Army’s Surya Command stated, “The Indian Army takes a serious view of the manhandling of an officer at Bharatpur police station. Necessary action is being taken with state authorities.”



According to reports, on the night of September 14, Major Singh and his girlfriend were harassed by miscreants while traveling in their car. When they went to the police station to file a complaint, they were allegedly assaulted by the police instead of being assisted. Major Singh was reportedly placed in the lockup, and when his girlfriend protested, she was also subjected to violence. It has been further alleged that the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of the station threatened to rape her.



The woman was later taken for a medical examination at SUM Hospital, which confirmed she had been assaulted. However, there are allegations that the police later altered the medical report at a different hospital.



Brigadier Antaryami Pradhan, President of the Former Army Officers’ Association, condemned the police's actions, calling for the immediate suspension of the officers involved. “It is impossible for one Army officer and his girlfriend to assault 15 police officers. They were subjected to sexual and physical assault, and the police have fabricated their version of events,” he stated.



In response, Bhubaneswar Additional DCP Suresh Chandra Patra denied the allegations, claiming that the Major and his girlfriend misbehaved with the police.



“The Major was in an inappropriate condition when he arrived and argued with the officers instead of filing a complaint,” said Patra. He added that the police had registered a case against the Army officer and his girlfriend, alleging they injured four constables, including a woman Sub-Inspector.



Inspector Dinakrushna Mishra of Bharatpur police station dismissed the claims, asserting that the duo were intoxicated and behaved aggressively with the police staff.

