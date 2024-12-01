Odisha hikes midday meal material costs under PM Poshan scheme

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move to enhance the nutritional intake of school children, the Odisha government has increased the material costs for midday meals provided to primary and upper primary students under the PM Poshan Scheme.

According to a notification from the department of school and mass education sent to all district Collectors, the material cost per meal for primary students (Classes I to V) has been raised from Rs 5.90 to Rs7.64. Similarly, for upper primary students (Classes VI to VIII), the cost has been increased from Rs 8.82 to Rs 10.94.

The revised rates will come into effect from December 1, 2024.

"The day-to-day expenditure should be aligned with prevailing market prices and the availability of seasonal vegetables, ensuring that the average unit cost remains Rs 7.64 for primary students and Rs 10.94 for upper primary students. Management authorities will have flexibility in selecting items and ingredients for the PM Poshan meals, provided the average unit cost is not exceeded," stated the communiqué.

This initiative is seen as a proactive response to rising food prices, ensuring that students continue to receive nutritious meals without compromise. The government’s decision underscores its commitment to addressing food security and supporting children’s health and education.

Nutritious midday meals play a vital role in boosting students’ physical well-being and academic performance. By increasing the allocated budget, Odisha aims to provide consistent nourishment to young learners, reinforcing its dedication to their overall development and welfare.