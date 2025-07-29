Odisha: High Court Rejects IAS Officer Bishnupada Sethi’s Anticipatory Bail

Bhubaneswar: In a major setback for senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi, the High Court of Orissa on Monday rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged Rs 10 lakh bribery case currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sethi had approached the court seeking protection from arrest, citing apprehension of being taken into CBI custody amid the ongoing probe. However, the High Court ruled against granting him relief, stating there were insufficient grounds to justify anticipatory bail.

The CBI is probing allegations that Sethi accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, reportedly in connection with irregularities involving the Bridge and Roof Company Limited, a Union government’s public sector undertaking (PSU). Sources said the agency has gathered substantial preliminary evidence, which likely influenced the court’s decision to deny bail.

The rejection of the plea paves the way for intensified action by the CBI, which is expected to further accelerate its investigation. Legal observers say the court’s decision could serve as a precedent in other high-profile corruption cases involving senior public officials.

Notably, on February 18, an eight-member CBI team from New Delhi conducted a day-long search at Sethi’s official residence in Bhubaneswar. The operation began around 8 am and was part of the larger investigation into Sethi’s alleged links with the Bridge and Roof Company. During the search, the CBI also questioned the officer regarding his role in the case.

The CBI has not issued an official statement on the High Court’s ruling.