Odisha Govt: Women Employee Can Avail 180 Days Maternity Leave

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday clarified that its women employees are entitled to up to 180 days of maternity leave. They can avail this entitlement in a single duration or two different phases, permitted from three months prior to the anticipated delivery date and extending up to six months post-delivery.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved this proposal, marking a progressive step towards resolving the challenges faced by female government employees concerning maternity leave, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sources said.

A provision ensures that women, even if not employed at the time of childbirth, can still take maternity leave upon joining, safeguarding the interests of all eligible personnel.

In cases where a woman government employee was not in government service at the time of childbirth, she will be eligible to avail maternity leave after joining the service, up to the point when her child turns six months old. Therefore, in such cases, the duration of maternity leave will be less than 180 days.

If a woman government employee, while on maternity leave, experiences a miscarriage, the death of a newborn within 28 days of birth, or gives birth to a stillborn child (i.e., the delivery of a lifeless baby after 28 weeks or more of pregnancy), then her maternity leave will continue for a period of 42 days from the date of that incident.

However, if the child dies between the 29th and 120th day after birth, the concerned woman government employee will be entitled to an additional 14 days of maternity leave starting from the date of the incident. If her maternity leave has already ended by that time, she will be granted 14 days of separate maternity leave. If her maternity leave is due to end within 14 days from the date of the incident, she will be granted separate maternity leave for the remaining number of days required to complete the 14-day period.

These comprehensive rules aim to support women's workplace inclusion by allowing them sufficient time to recuperate and care for their newborns without the pressure of occupational duties.

The regulations also ensure that any promotions received during maternity leave do not disrupt the leave period, permitting women the flexibility to take leave as a whole or in parts.

Overall, these revisions reflect a well-balanced approach to maternity leave, recognising various circumstances and prioritising the health and welfare of both mother and child in government policy.

Notably, maternity leave shall be granted to a woman government employee who has fewer than two living children. Besides, the employee’s childbirth must take place in any of the recognised health facilities, a CMO press release mentioned.