Odisha Govt Unveils New Crowd Management System for Jagannath Temple

�Bhubaneswar: In a major initiative to provide a smoother and more comfortable darshan experience for devotees at Puri’s iconic Jagannath Temple, the Odisha government has unveiled plans for a new crowd management system. The design, which surfaced recently, includes the installation of ‘collapsible ramps’ and barricades to ensure seamless movement within the 12th-century shrine.

According to the proposal, the system will feature dedicated queues for men, women, children, the elderly, and differently-abled devotees, enhancing the overall experience for visitors. The barricading arrangement will begin at ‘Sata Pahacha (seven steps),’ guiding devotees through organised lines towards the Nata Mandap for darshan.

Additionally, a ramp will be installed at the ‘Bahara Katha’ area, allowing devotees to ascend for an unhindered view of Lord Jagannath and his siblings before exiting through the ‘Ghanti Dwara.’

Madhaba Mohapatra, a member of the temple administration, emphasized the importance of creating a long-term solution, stating, “Every devotee visits to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath. The planned ramps, ranging from 6 inches to 1 foot in height, should be designed with a long-term perspective.”

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan shared further details, highlighting that the system aims to bring discipline and reduce waiting times for devotees.

“We are introducing this system from the month of Margasira, according to the Odia calendar. A high-level meeting on October 18 will finalise various temple projects, including this crowd management system. Devotees will enter through Sata Pahacha and exit via Ghanti Dwara,” he said.

Harichandan expressed optimism that the new system would effectively eliminate chaos and long wait times, providing devotees with a serene and organised darshan experience.