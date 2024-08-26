Odisha govt rolls out Subhadra Yojana guideline; nearly 1crore women to benefit

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday released the guidelines for the much-hyped Subhadra Yojana that promises Rs 50,000 cash assistance to women belonging to economically weaker sections.





As per the guidelines, women aged between 21 and 60 years can apply for assistance under the yojana. For a beneficiary's eligibility, her date of birth mentioned on the Aadhaar card will be considered.

For the financial year 2024-25, a beneficiary should be 21 years old or above and below 60 years old by July 1, 2024. So the beneficiary’s birthday should be between July 2, 1964 and July 1, 2003.



“Every woman aged between 20 and 60 with a monthly income of less that Rs 1500 will be eligible to avail the scheme,” the guideline said.





The guideline says a Subhadra Samiti will be formed to evaluate the effective implementation of the scheme. It will also hear grievances from women who, for some reasons, failed to get benefit of the scheme.

“The prime objective of the scheme is to extent financial benefits to women. This will help them meet their day-today expenses. This is also an economic protection to the women belonging to weaker sections of the society,” the guideline said.





On the eve of 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly poll in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that his party would roll out the Subhadra Yojana if it comes to power in the state. In fact, this announcement had proved a game-changer for BJP which ended the 24 years rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

As per the guideline, each beneficiary will get Rs 10,000 per year for five years. Every year, the amount will be transferred to their accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in two phases.





While the first installment of Rs 5,000 will be credited to their accounts on Raksha Bandhan day, the second instalment of Rs 5,000 will be credited on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The beneficiary will also get a ‘Subhadra’ debit card.



However, financially sound, government job holders, income taxpayers and those getting assistance of Rs 1,500 or more monthly or Rs 18,000 or more yearly under any government scheme will not be eligible to get Subhadra assistance.



A specific form will be available free of cost at Anganwadi centres, block offices, Mo Seva Kendras, Jana Seva Kendras etc. To apply, eligible women will visit the above-mentioned places and apply by filling up the form. Besides, a call centre, specific to Subhadra Yojana, will be made functional, said the guideline.



The department of women and child development will form a Subhadra Society for better management of the Yojana.